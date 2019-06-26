CHEAT SHEET
House Oversight Committee Authorizes Subpoena for Kellyanne Conway
The House Oversight and Reform Committee has authorized its chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) to subpoena White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after she declined to testify about her alleged violations of the Hatch Act. The committee voted 25-16 in favor of the subpoena, and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) was the lone Republican supporter. The White House blocked Conway on Monday from giving testimony following accusations from Henry Kerner, the chief of the White House’s Office of Special Counsel, who said Conway disregarded the law and politicized her position in the White House. “Here, we have a clear-cut case of a federal employee violating federal law over and over and over again,” Cummings said about the violations, Politico reports. The Hatch Act prevents federal employees from “participating in political speech” while performing “official duties.”