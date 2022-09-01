House Oversight Committee Reaches Deal to Obtain Trump’s Financial Records
‘EGREGIOUS CONDUCT’
The House Oversight Committee on Thursday announced it had reached a deal with Donald Trump to end litigation over his financial records. In a statement announcing the breakthrough, the committee said the deal will require the former president’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, to hand over the documents. It added that Trump had “fought for years” to hide the financial records from Congress. “In April 2019, the Oversight Committee issued a lawful subpoena for financial records as part of our investigation into President Trump’s unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-dealing, and foreign financial ties,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said in a statement. “After facing years of delay tactics, the Committee has now reached an agreement with the former President and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents. These documents will inform the Committee’s efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump’s egregious conduct and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain.”