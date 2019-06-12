House Oversight Votes to Hold Attorney General Barr, Commerce Secretary Ross in Contempt Over Census Question

The House Oversight Committee voted in favor of holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to hand over subpoenaed materials related to a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census, Axios reports. The vote was split 24-15, with Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) reportedly being the sole Republican in favor of the move and voting with all the Democrats. The resolution must now go to a full House vote before Barr and Ross are officially held in contempt. President Trump earlier asserted executive privilege over the subpoenaed materials in order to block them from being disclosed.