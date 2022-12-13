House Panel Ask National Archives to Investigate Trump’s Storage Unit

CHEAT SHEET
Democratic New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman for the House Oversight Committee, has asked the National Archives in a letter to investigate whether Donald Trump still has more presidential records in his Florida storage unit. Maloney, who has two weeks left before Republicans take control over the House, told the National Archives she was worried Trump still has “presidential records that were not the focus of the search and therefore have not been turned over to the federal government,” in the letter obtained by The Washington Post. Maloney’s letter comes on the heels of a Post report that found an outside team Trump paid to search his storage unit in West Palm Beach found at least two materials marked classified.