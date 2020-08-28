House Panel Moves to Hold Pompeo in Contempt for Ignoring Subpoenas
ESCALATION
The House Committee on Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that they were working on a resolution to hold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt for defying two subpoena requests. A press release announcing the move cited Pompeo’s “ongoing refusal to comply with the Committee’s duly authorized subpoena for records into his transparently politicly misuse of Department resources.” “Secretary Pompeo’s most recent actions build on an unprecedented record of obstruction and defiance of the House’s constitutional oversight authority,” the statement added.
In late August, Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) subpoenaed Pompeo for documents that had been given to Senate Republicans for their investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. A few days later, the committee issued subpoenas for testimony from State Department officials about the ouster of the State Department’s inspector general, Steven Linick. Pompeo refused to comply with both requests.