House Panel Says There May Be MORE Pilfered Trump Records
A congressional committee is warning there may be more of Donald Trump’s presidential records floating around that were not recovered by the National Archives. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in a letter Tuesday that staff at the Archives could not guarantee they had all of the pilfered records during an Aug. 24 call. The chairwoman of the committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), wrote that “revelations that Mr. Trump’s representatives misled investigators about his continued possession of government property” made her “deeply concerned” there may still be materials “out of the control” of the government. The committee is now asking the National Archives to review the records in their possession and check if any are still missing, and to “seek a personal certification” from Trump that he has in fact surrendered all documents. The request comes after the FBI said it found more than 1oo documents marked as classified at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, following assurances from his lawyers that all materials had been handed over.