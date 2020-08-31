House Panel to Subpoena Postmaster General for Withholding Documents From Congress
A House committee plans to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Wednesday for “withholding” documents from Congress, officials told CNN on Monday. According to CNN, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) wrote in a notice to DeJoy on Monday the committee plans to serve the subpoena on Wednesday, and it will demand him to hand over additional documents after a hearing last week on the Postal Service. During the hearing, the Committee on Oversight and Reform requested documents related to the delays at the Postal Service. But according to a statement from the committee, no documents were produced. Maloney also reportedly sent a document request on Monday to Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan.