House Panel to Vote on Subpoenas for 12 Mueller Witnesses
The House Judiciary Committee will vote this week to authorize subpoenas for 12 individuals, including Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and publishers of the National Enquirer. The vote is an escalation of the committee’s investigation into allegations of President Trump obstructing justice, and the efforts will likely face opposition from the White House in allowing the individuals to testify, Politico reports. The witnesses being voted on have given testimony to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller regarding the Russia investigation, and most are either current or former Trump administration officials. Those on the list also include Dylan Howard and David Pecker, the current and former publishers of the National Enquirer, who previously testified about Trump’s alleged hush-money payments to a woman. Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Keith Davidson also made the subpoena list, along with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Chief of Staff John Kelly, and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.