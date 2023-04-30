14 Hospitalized After Roof Party Collapse Near Ohio State University
At least 14 people were injured after roof collapsed at an on-campus home near Ohio State University in Columbus Saturday night. First responders were called to the East 13th Avenue residence after 7:30 p.m. in response to a structural collapse during a house party. Between 15 and 45 students were on the roof of the house’s front porch, according to Columbus Division Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter, which caused it to cave in. The 14 victims were taken to local hospitals and are all reportedly in stable condition. “We are monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible. Our thoughts are with those present and their friends and family,” Ohio State University told The New York Post. University spokesperson Dan Hedman confirmed to The Lantern that the Columbus Division of Fire is handling the situation.