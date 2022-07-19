House Passes Bill to Protect Same-Sex, Interracial Marriages
SETTING IN STONE
A bill that to protect same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law has passed the House with wide-ranging support. Dubbed a historic step amid fears the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade last month will stretch to other precedents, the Respect for Marriage Act passed with a majority 267-157 vote on Tuesday. Supported by 47 Republicans, the bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman. “If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said. House Democrats said the vote was directly in response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ suggestion that the court should reconsider previous court rulings that allow same-sex marriage and contraception. The chamber is also set to vote on the Right to Contraception Act this week.