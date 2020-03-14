CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
House Passes Coronavirus Relief Package
ONWARD
House lawmakers approved legislation to counter the escalating coronavirus outbreak early on Saturday morning, capping two days of negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Trump administration. The bill provides expanded paid sick leave and unemployment insurance for those dealing with the virus, offers free testing for all, and increases Medicaid funding for local health care systems. While Republicans initially had misgivings with proposals in the bill, GOP leaders claimed credit for forcing changes, and ultimately an overwhelming number in both parties voted in favor of the package.