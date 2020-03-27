House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill
The House passed a historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill on Friday. Lawmakers passed the bill via voice vote, and the bill will head to President Trump’s desk later Friday to be signed. This comes after one representative, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), was the sole lawmaker to have objections and wanted to have a recorded vote on the bill. Massie’s objections required lawmakers to rush back to D.C. and gather at the Capitol in order to establish a quorum and proceed with the voice vote. The bill includes direct payments of $1,200 for single Americans, $2,400 for married couples, and $500 for each child under 17. According to CNN, the bill also calls for student loan payments to be suspended, and an extra $600 a week to unemployed Americans for four months on top of state benefits.