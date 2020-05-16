CHEAT SHEET
House Passes $3 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
The House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion stimulus package meant to alleviate the economic damage brought on by the new coronavirus Friday evening. The bill would be the largest, most expensive relief measure ever enacted by the U.S. government. But the stimulus bill is not expected to receive the votes necessary to make it through the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders have said they will not support it. The bill provides funding for state and local governments, direct checks to citizens similar to the $1,200 already sent, and further funding for COVID-19 testing and research. The bill also allows House members to vote remotely, an unprecedented change also caused by the coronavirus.