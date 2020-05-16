CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    House Passes $3 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

    SUPERSIZE ME

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    The House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion stimulus package meant to alleviate the economic damage brought on by the new coronavirus Friday evening. The bill would be the largest, most expensive relief measure ever enacted by the U.S. government. But the stimulus bill is not expected to receive the votes necessary to make it through the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders have said they will not support it. The bill provides funding for state and local governments, direct checks to citizens similar to the $1,200 already sent, and further funding for COVID-19 testing and research. The bill also allows House members to vote remotely, an unprecedented change also caused by the coronavirus.

    Read it at CNN