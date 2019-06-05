House Passes Immigration Bill That Would Protect Dreamers, Give Millions a Path to Citizenship

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would give 2.5 million undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship, The New York Times reports. Cheers of “Sí se puede!” or “Yes, we can!” broke out in the chamber after the Democratic-controlled House voted for the measure, 237 to 187. Seven Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. The bill, called the “Dream and Promise Act of 2019” and introduced in March, addresses DACA program recipients and the beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Enforced Departure. This includes Dreamers or those who were brought to the United States illegally as children. “There should be nothing partisan or political about this legislation,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Even if the bill is passed by the Republican-controlled Senate, however, the White House has already said President Trump will veto it. The vote came weeks after Trump introduced a plan to revamp the country’s immigration system that his son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reportedly worked on for months. That proposal did not contain a solution for recipients of DACA.