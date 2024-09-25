House Passes Mike Johnson’s Spending Bill Despite Republican Holdouts
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Congress averted a government shutdown on Wednesday after passing a spending package within a week after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) failed to muster enough support in his own party to fund the government through the end of the year. The bill passed the House with a vote of 341-82, with all opposition coming from hardline Republicans including Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. The Senate quickly approved the bill with a vote of 78-18, and the legislation will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign into law before the Sept. 30 shutdown deadline. In a letter addressed to colleagues, Speaker Johnson warned Republicans that shutting down the government so close to an election was “political malpractice,” citing a survey that showed it was overwhelmingly unpopular with voters. The bill will fund the government through December 20, setting up another contentious spending battle right before the New Year.