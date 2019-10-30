CHEAT SHEET
OFFICIAL
House Passes Resolution to Recognize Armenian Genocide, Angering Turkey
The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recognize and denounce the Armenian genocide of 1915. In the 405-11 vote, the House voted to formally recognize the systematic killing of about 1.5 million Armenians as a genocide under the Ottoman Empire, now modern day Turkey. The New York Times reports that lawmakers had previously avoided formally recognizing the genocide, as the move could impact relations with Turkey, which has denied that the crime amounts to genocide. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned the vote Tuesday, which he called “a meaningless political step” and an “attempt to rewrite history.” “The U.S. Administration and politicians as well as the American people are best placed to consider the damages this resolution seeking to disrupt Turkey-U.S. ties does and will inflict upon the U.S. interests at an extremely fragile time in terms of the international and regional security,” Cavusoglu said in the statement. Earlier this month, President Trump pulled U.S. forces from northern Syria following a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which led to Turkey’s attack on Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria.