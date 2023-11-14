House Passes Stopgap Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown
CRISIS AVERTED
The House of Representatives swerved a looming shutdown in a bipartisan vote Tuesday evening. Newly minted Speaker Mike Johnson’s stop gap plan to continue government spending into 2024 passed in a sweeping bipartisan vote 336-95. The bill contained a novel “laddered” component where funding for certain government programs will expire on Jan. 19 and others on Feb. 2. While hesitant about Johnson’s two-step gambit, 209 of 211 voting House Democrats got on board with the plan. Senate leaders and the White House have both signaled their support for the bill. House conservatives, on the other hand, are frustrated at Johnson for advancing a spending plan without any cuts or border reforms. Ninety-three House Republicans opposed the legislation.