One of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) home-state colleagues took to the airwaves to issue an apology Thursday for an incident in which the Georgia congresswoman alleges he got “physical” with her—though he continues to maintain that his actions were meant as a friendly gesture.

CNN reported earlier this month that Greene took issue with an incident in which Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) grabbed her by the shoulder and lightly shook her during a contentious meeting about Greene’s resolution to censor Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Greene, for her part, confirmed to the network that a “serious” incident occurred but did not elaborate.

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) tried to clear the air on C-Span’s Washington Journal Thursday, telling host Greta Brawner that the previously reported version of events was not quite accurate.

“I actually went up to her,” he began. “I had a disappointing conversation with somebody else. I came up to her, I placed my hands on her shoulder and said, ‘At least you and I can have an honest conversation.

“That’s all I said. You know, it’s funny. I, on a daily basis, I’m an ER doc. I believe in the power of touch. I give people hugs. I shake people’s hands,” he added, while claiming that it is common practice to make physical contact with fellow members of Congress while in meetings: “Everybody touches everybody.”

McCormick then apologized and promised not to lay another hand on his colleague, saying that he meant to compliment Greene, not intimidate her.

“I’m an aggressive guy in certain circumstances, [but] certainly not in the House of Representatives,” he said. “I’m certainly never going to touch [Greene] again.”