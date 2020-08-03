House Republicans Already Feuding Over Post-Trump Power, Says Report
LIFE AFTER TRUMP?
House Republicans have already started jockeying for power in a post-Trump world as the president continues to tank in the polls, Politico reports. “If Trump loses, there’s gonna be a mad scramble if we’re in the minority,” said one anonymous Republican lawmaker. “There’s people seeing this as an opportunity… I think it’s gonna be a real fight.” Politico reports that the early maneuvering has been inspired by Trump’s bleak polling numbers and serious concerns that Republicans could lose even more House seats in November and slip further into minority. Some House GOPers believe Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney—the highest-ranking Republican woman—is trying to distance herself from Trump so she’s well-placed if he loses in November. “I think this is all about what’s gonna happen in November. The Freedom Caucus guys are trying to put [Cheney] back in her corner,” said a second unnamed GOP lawmaker. “She is playing the long game. Folks in Conference are figuring that out.”