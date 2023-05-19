House Republicans Are Livid at Federal Employees Still Working From Home
BENT OUT OF SHAPE
House Republicans on the Oversight Committee sent scathing letters Thursday to 25 Biden administration agencies demanding an explanation for increased work-from-home levels. Reps. James Comer (R-KY), Pete Sessions (R-TX) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) led the charge. “Hard-working Americans across this country show up to work every day and the federal government workforce their taxes fund must follow their lead,” Comer said in a press release Friday. “Even though the pandemic is over, the Biden Administration is allowing telework levels far above those that existed pre-pandemic. … This is unacceptable and U.S. taxpayers deserve better.” The letters, totaling more than 150 pages combined, were sent to the heads of NASA, the Interior Department, and numerous other federal agencies. Remote work played a significant role in these agencies’ functioning during the COVID-19 health emergency, which wasn’t officially deemed over by the World Health Organization until May 5, 2023.