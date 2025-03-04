President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a crucial error when she went on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning to discuss Trump’s joint address to Congress. The 27-year-old press secretary was advertising the White House guest list, that she claimed would feature “everyday Americans,” when she named a dead firefighter Corey Comperatore. In the same breath, Leavitt seemed to suggest Comperatore, 50, who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, would accompany his fellow “everyday Americans.” Leavitt’s spiel started with mighty compliments to the president and his wife Melania Trump. “The first lady will be in attendance tonight and the guest list that she put together, and President Trump put together, is phenomenal. There will be everyday American heroes in attendance,” Leavitt remarked, before she divulged the list of attendees. “Stephanie Diller, whom you mentioned too, lost her husband in the line of duty at the hands of an illegal immigrant. You have Marc Fogel, who of course because of President Trump’s peace through strength efforts returned from Russian captivity. Corey Comperatore, who lost his life protecting his family in Butler, Pennsylvania.” Leavitt didn’t appear to catch her mistake as she proudly continued down her list: “You’ll also have an auto worker, you’ll have a steel worker, and you will see exceptional Americans with great stories. President Trump will be telling their stories tonight.”
