House Republicans Want a National ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
HORRIFYING
House Republicans introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit using federal funds to teach children under 10 about LGBTQ+ issues, a sign of the party’s planned agenda if they retake Congress in the midterms. It comes months after Florida passed its “Don’t Say Gay” law, a bill that’s been heavily criticized for creating unsafe environments for LGBTQ+ students and teachers. The congressional bill would ban public schools from using funds to “discuss any topic involving gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects.” It also gives parents the right to sue if they feel their child was exposed to the banned subjects. The far-reaching law was introduced by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), along with 32 other Republicans, as the party has gravitated to an anti-LGBTQ+ platform to rally its base for the midterms.