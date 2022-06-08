McCarthy and Scalise Say They Won’t Be Watching First Jan. 6 Hearing
TOO ‘BUSY’
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told a reporter for The Hill they’re not planning to watch the first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday. After Mychael Schnell, a congressional reporter for The Hill, asked the House Republicans about watching the hearing, McCarthy said, “No,” and Scalise replied “I'm gonna be busy.” The committee has been gathering evidence and depositions as they investigate what led up to 2,000 Trump supporters to violently storm the Capitol and build the case that Republican lawmakers, including former President Donald Trump, conspired for months to overturn the 2020 election results and prevent Joe Biden from being sworn in as president. McCarthy was subpoenaed by the committee last month because he was in contact with Trump before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack and previously claimed that Trump may have “admitted some culpability for the attack,” according to the committee.