House Republicans Open Probe Into Fulton County DA Fani Willis
GEE, WONDER WHY
The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday, questioning her “motivations” for prosecuting former President Donald Trump. In a five-page letter demanding she turn over records from the case by Sept. 7, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the committee’s chairman, said he wanted to know whether Willis had communicated or coordinated with the Department of Justice during her inquiry. (There is no evidence that Willis and Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the Justice Department’s separate prosecution of Trump, compared notes in preparing their indictments.) The letter also asks if Willis used federal funding to pursue her investigation, a line of questioning that CNN noted had previously been put to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg by Republicans. “Your indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated,” Jordan wrote, adding that it was “noteworthy” she had launched a re-election website that highlighted her Trump probe prior to the indictment’s announcement.