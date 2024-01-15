House Republicans: Fine, We’ll Subpoena Hunter Biden Again
ROUND AND ROUND SHE GOES
House Republicans said Sunday that they plan to issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden after his lawyer signaled that he would be willing to sit for a closed-door deposition. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Biden, in a letter that they were prepared to subpoena Biden “in the coming weeks.” The move, framed by Comer and Jordan as an “accommodation,” comes after Biden defied a previous subpoena, demanding that he be interviewed in a public hearing rather than in private. His refusal led to House Republicans voting this week to pursue charging him with criminal contempt of Congress. Biden reversed course days later, with Lowell saying in a Friday letter that he would comply under a “new proper subpoena.” Comer and Jordan said on Friday that they would continue to push for the contempt charges until a deposition date was at least on the books.