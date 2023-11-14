House Slaps Down MTG’s Bid to Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas
STALLED
Eight House Republicans joined with Democrats on Monday night in voting to stall Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Lawmakers voted 209-201 to send the resolution to the Homeland Security Committee—which is already investigating Mayorkas. The resolution accused Mayorkas of breaching a law requiring the government to sustain “operational control” of the U.S.-Mexico border along with a constitutional clause guaranteeing states defense against “invasion.” “Secretary Mayorkas continues to be laser-focused on the safety and security of our nation,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “This baseless attack is completely without merit and a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities.” In a fundraising email sent before the vote, Greene said she is “sick and tired of weak-kneed politicians who say one thing on the campaign trail and then refuse to take action once they take the oath of office.”