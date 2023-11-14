CHEAT SHEET
    1

    House Slaps Down MTG’s Bid to Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    STALLED

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yells out at Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as Jeffries introduces newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) after Johnson was elected to be the new speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2023.

    Nathan Howard/Reuters

    Eight House Republicans joined with Democrats on Monday night in voting to stall Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Lawmakers voted 209-201 to send the resolution to the Homeland Security Committee—which is already investigating Mayorkas. The resolution accused Mayorkas of breaching a law requiring the government to sustain “operational control” of the U.S.-Mexico border along with a constitutional clause guaranteeing states defense against “invasion.” “Secretary Mayorkas continues to be laser-focused on the safety and security of our nation,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “This baseless attack is completely without merit and a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities.” In a fundraising email sent before the vote, Greene said she is “sick and tired of weak-kneed politicians who say one thing on the campaign trail and then refuse to take action once they take the oath of office.”

    Read it at Axios