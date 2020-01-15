House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Signs Impeachment Articles, Documents Delivered to Senate
The seven House impeachment managers delivered the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Wednesday evening, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles. “So sad and so tragic for our country that the actions taken by the President to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardize the security of our elections, the integrity of the elections, has taken us to this place,” Pelosi said shortly before signing the documents, according to CNN. “So today, we will make history when the managers walk down the hall, we will cross a threshold in history, delivering articles of impeachment against the president of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House.”
While the articles have been delivered to the Senate, the chamber won't officially receive them until Thursday afternoon—when the articles are presented to the Senate by a House impeachment manager. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the entirety of the Senate trial, will then be sworn in along with the senators—who will serve as the trial's jurors.