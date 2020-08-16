House to Return Early for Postal Service Legislation Vote
ON A MISSION
The U.S. House of Representatives will return early from its August recess this week to vote on legislation that would prevent the U.S. Postal Service from changing operations or service from where it stood on Jan. 1, 2020, according to a letter to House Democrats from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi also called on her Democratic colleagues to appear at press events at post offices in their respective districts as part of a day of action in support of the Postal Service on Tuesday. “The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. The vote comes as concerns rise over President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to sabotage mail-in voting ahead of the November presidential election.