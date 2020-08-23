CHEAT SHEET
House Votes to Block Postal Service Changes Ahead of Election
The House on Saturday passed legislation that would block changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November election, and approved a $25 billion shot in the arm for the agency. Although some Republicans in the House backed the move to quiet fears over voting by mail, the bill faces an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Senate. After an uproar over delivery slowdowns linked to cost-cutting measures, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed to postpone some changes like removing mailboxes from streets and shutting down sorting machines until after Nov. 3. He’s scheduled to testify before a House committee on Monday.