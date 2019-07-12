CHEAT SHEET
House Passes Bill Requiring Congressional Approval Before Trump Can Strike Iran
The House of Representatives voted to block President Trump’s ability to strike Iran without first getting congressional approval on Friday. In a 251-170 vote, lawmakers showed bipartisan support to pass the bill, with 27 Republicans joining Democrats to approve it, The New York Times reports. The vote comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, as well as a promise from Trump of “obliteration” if Iran were to attack the U.S. first. Rep. Rohit Khanna (D-CA) spoke out in support of the bill ahead of its passage Friday, saying “it will be a clear statement from members of Congress on both sides of the aisle that this country is tired of endless wars, that we do not want another war in the Middle East.”