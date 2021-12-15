House Votes to Hold Meadows in Criminal Contempt of Congress
SHOT, CHASER
The House voted late Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. It’s the first time the House has voted to hold an ex-member of Congress in contempt since the 1830s, according to the AP. The vote was 222-208, nearly along party lines, with Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) voting with the Democratic majority. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who voted to hold former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in contempt in October, voted against doing the same to Meadows on Tuesday. The vote came a day after members of the House Jan. 6 committee dramatically read aloud texts Meadows received the day of the Capitol riot from Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News stars begging him to convince the president to stop his supporters.