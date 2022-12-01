House Ways and Means Committee Gets 6 Years of Trump’s Tax Returns
ABOUT TIME
The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee is now in possession of six years of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns—the culmination of a yearslong quest by Democrats to scrutinize the former president’s personal finances. The Treasury Department turned over its files following a Supreme Court decision last week not to intervene in the case, with none of the judges—including all three of Trump’s appointees—filing a dissent. The committee, led by Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), was given records from both Trump’s personal returns and corporate filings from the former president’s business empire. Despite the intense public interest in the case, Democrats are not expected to release the documents to the public and it remains unclear when committee members will review them, CNN reported Wednesday.