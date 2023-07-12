Idaho Quadruple Murder House Gets a Reprieve From Demolition
ON PAUSE
The house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students—initially slated for demolition—will remain standing for a bit longer. In a statement, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the university, which received the structure from its previous owner, will revisit its status in October, the same month Kohberger’s trial is set to begin. Local media previously reported that some of the victims’ families wanted the house to remain standing until the conclusion of the case, though neither the defense nor the prosecution have objected to tearing it down. In his explanation, Green cited conflicting interests surrounding the house, noting the “unwanted attention from media, YouTubers and others” as well as house’s deep emotional resonance and concerns that its destruction could impact court proceedings.