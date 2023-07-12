CHEAT SHEET
    Idaho Quadruple Murder House Gets a Reprieve From Demolition

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    The house in Moscow, Idaho where four University of Idaho students were murdered is no longer set for immediate demolition

    The house where Bryan Kohberger allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students—initially slated for demolition—will remain standing for a bit longer. In a statement, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the university, which received the structure from its previous owner, will revisit its status in October, the same month Kohberger’s trial is set to begin. Local media previously reported that some of the victims’ families wanted the house to remain standing until the conclusion of the case, though neither the defense nor the prosecution have objected to tearing it down. In his explanation, Green cited conflicting interests surrounding the house, noting the “unwanted attention from media, YouTubers and others” as well as house’s deep emotional resonance and concerns that its destruction could impact court proceedings.

