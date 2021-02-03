House Will Vote to Strip Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments After GOP Refuses

Read it at The Washington Post
House Republicans have refused to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments—after her social media posts endorsing the execution of Speaker Pelosi resurfaced—so the full chamber will vote to do so on Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I spoke to Leader [Kevin] McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote,” Hoyer tweeted on Wednesday. Greene sits on the House’s budget and education committees. The latter assignment outraged Dems after footage emerged of Greene harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and calling school shootings “false flags.”