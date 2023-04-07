Stock Up for 4/20 With Seth Rogen’s Luxe Cannabis Ceramics

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Seth Rogen’s elegant ceramics-for-cannabis brand puts the pot in pottery–literally. Houseplant was founded in 2019 by Rogen–America’s favorite stand-up stoner (in film and IRL)–upon realizing he was doing something truly magical with his passion for pottery and making ashtrays. Many cannabis accessories like pipes and ashtrays are anything but eye-catching, but Rogen’s elevated brand breaks (higher) ground with its elevated designs. You’ll find car lighters designed with marble, spike ashtrays that look more like sculptures than functional smoking accessories, and Rogan-curated vinyl sets to set the vibe for every smoking sesh.

“People often ask me how I got into pottery or ceramics, and the answer is I got into it the same way most people get into most things. When you love something, whether it's bread or music, eventually you get the idea that you want to try and make it yourself,” Rogan says on Houseplant’s website. As a daily cannabis user who collects vintage ashtrays, he certainly has an eye for distinctive smoking accessories. “What if there was a future where our ashtrays were beautiful, and our rolling trays were pieces of art? Well, that future is here. And it fucking rules.”

With 4/20 rolling up later this month, what better time than the present to check out this chic and uniquely-designed puff-and-pass gear? It’s time to ditch your juvenile ashtrays and level up your lighter situation with Houseplant. After all, you’re not in high school anymore, and your cannabis collection should reflect that. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Houseplant pieces. Merry Cannabis!

Ashtray Set This ceramic ashtray set includes an ashtray featuring a convenient notch and a matching vase to spruce up your space with fresh flowers. Buy At Huckberry $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pebble Match Striker This Pebble Match Striker was made from durable cast iron that will last many lifetimes, so you can pass it down to future generations. The striker looks so sleek and clean that it could even be purchased for non-smokers who want to add decor to their home (and always have a match handy). Buy At Huckberry $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oil Lamp This Oil Lamp is also one of the most striking pieces of home decor I’ve seen. It features an eye-catching green-marbled design with a built-in ashtray and match holder. Buy At Huckberry $ 260 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spike Ashtray This easily cleanable, funky, and functional cast-iron Spike Ashtray has seven joint-holding prongs—a game changer for smoking with friends. Buy At Huckberry $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vinyl Box Set Vol. 2 Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg curated this Vinyl Box Set featuring three different LPs to match your smoking mood: upbeat, relaxed, and a mix of the two. Buy At Huckberry $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

