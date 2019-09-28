CHEAT SHEET
SENSELESS TRAGEDY
Houston Area’s First Sikh Sheriff Deputy Fatally Shot in Back of Head During Traffic Stop
The first Sikh to work as a sheriff deputy in the Houston area Harris County was fatally shot in the back of the head on Friday while on a routine traffic stop. Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was described as a trailblazer who paved the way for other Sikhs to join the department, had fought to be allowed to wear his beard and turban on duty. In 2015, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office changed its official policy, which allowed other Sikhs to join the force. “As a Sikh American, I felt the need to represent the Sikh community in law enforcement,” Dhaliwal said at the time. “It will give me the chance to open up the conversation.” Robert Solis, 47, has been charged with capital murder. Solis was stopped by Dhaliwal for a traffic violation and shot the officer in the back of the head as he returned to his patrol car, according to the evidence caught on his dash camera.