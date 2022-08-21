CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Astros Player Hospitalized Mid-Game Over Fireworks-Induced Health Scare
‘A SCARY MOMENT’
Read it at Associated Press
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was hospitalized on Friday after suddenly experiencing breathing difficulty on the field during the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves. The baseball star experienced shortness of breath that was exacerbated by fireworks shot off by the opposing team, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker told the Associated Press. Alvarez was released from the hospital later Friday after tests showed he was in the clear, but Baker said the whole thing was quite a shock for the team. “I’m glad we got him out when we did because I looked up and he was in the dugout and it was kind of a scary moment because it could be anything,” Baker said. “But they said he’s doing fine at the moment.”