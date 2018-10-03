Houston City Council Bans First U.S. Sex-Robot Brothel
Houston’s City Council on Wednesday officially banned what would have been America’s first sex-robot brothel from opening its doors. The council voted to amend an ordinance so that it bars KinkySdollS—the purveyor of the lifelike sex robots—from letting customers “test” its products in its proposed Houston showroom. Residents testified at a City Council meeting that the self-described “Adult Love Dolls Brothel” was “crooked, evil and sleazy” and would “tear families apart,” according to FOX 26 News. The amended ordinance still allows for the sale of the animated dolls, but it was unclear whether the company would move forward with plans for a showroom. City officials halted construction on the company’s intended storefront last week over a permit issue.