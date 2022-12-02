Breakthrough! Cops Nab Suspect in ‘Innocent Bystander’ Takeoff’s Murder

Just over a month after Migos’ star Takeoff was gunned down in a shootout outside a Houston entertainment venue, police said Friday they have finally nabbed a suspect in a murder they say stemmed from a “lucrative dice game.”

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested late Thursday on a murder charge, Houston Police said in a press conference.

“We lost a good man,” Police Chief Troy Finner said. “Hundreds of people I talked to spoke to what a great individual he was.”

The death of Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, reverberated across the hip hop community and the country. The 28-year-old was shot twice—once in the head, and another bullet pierced his arm and torso, an autopsy report said.

A video of his final seconds alive showed him hanging out alongside his uncle and groupmate, Quavo, as Quavo argued about basketball before a barrage of gunshots rang out.

Police said Friday that Takeoff was not involved in the argument or the dice game, calling him an “innocent bystander.”

“Wrong place at the wrong time,” Finner said. “No evidence to say anything different.”

Before shots were fired, a man dressed in all black could be seen in the video holding, and then drawing, a gun. Houston Police told The Daily Beast in November that the man was a person of interest but did not identify him. It’s unclear if that man was Clark.

Despite video and photos of the incident going viral, public updates on the investigation into who fired the shots that killed Takeoff and injured two others—including Quavo’s 23-year-old assistant Joshua “Wash” Washington—dried up.

Finner said Friday that officers struggled to get information because witnesses fled the scene and weren’t available to give statements to police.

He said Clark was pinned down as the suspected killer after hoards of forensic evidence was collected, and dozens of cellphone videos from the night.

Police had stayed mum for weeks until Nov. 22, when they arrested 22-year-old Cameron Isiah Joshua for allegedly carrying a weapon illegally at the shindig.

Joshua was arrested after security footage allegedly captured him with the weapon. Prosecutors have been adamant, however, to clarify that they don’t think Joshua was the one who gunned down Takeoff, saying the charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon was “appropriate.”

Houston police previously said they recovered bullet casings from two guns at the scene.

Takeoff’s whereabouts were well documented on Instagram on his final night. He was seemingly bouncing around Houston with Quavo and Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday. One post showed the group in Fifth Ward, a Houston neighborhood, around 9:30 p.m., soon followed by posts at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

The shooting happened outside the venue at around 2:30 a.m., Finner said. An 810 Billiards spokesperson said it happened outside its doors after closing.

Offset, who’d broken away from Migos to perform solo, paused his shows as people worldwide mourned Takeoff.

Offset and Takeoff had reportedly been at odds with each other when he left the group, but he later said he was in “unbearable” pain after the shooting.

“I wish I could hug you one last time,” he wrote. “Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time…I love you forever, 4L and after.”

Earlier Friday, Offset played his first show since Takeoff’s death, performing at Miami club E11EVEN as Art Basel kicked off.

The rapper, who’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, dedicated his performance to Takeoff.

“We're doing this for my brother,” Offset reportedly told the crowd. “For Takeoff, let’s do this shit.”