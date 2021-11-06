House of Horrors Mom Kept Getting Welfare Checks for Dead Son She Abandoned: Prosecutors
The Houston mom accused of abandoning her three malnourished children in a filthy apartment with their brother’s decaying body kept collecting government checks on her dead son’s behalf, prosecutors said. Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Andrea Beall said Gloria Williams received child disability financial assistance for 11 months after her autistic son, Kendrick, was allegedly beaten to death by Williams’ boyfriend Brian Coulter. Williams also allegedly received funds for her oldest daughter, with whom she no longer lived.
Police previously said Williams and Coulter lived in the Houston apartment with the kids for a few months after Kendrick’s death before they moved into another home and left the kids behind. One of the boys called 911 two weeks ago, leading police to the horrific discovery. Williams faces charges of injury to a child by omission, injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, and tampering with evidence. Coulter has been charged with Kendrick’s murder.