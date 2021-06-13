Houston Judge Throws Out Anti-Vaxxer Lawsuit From Hospital Workers
CASE CLOSED
A Texas judge has thrown out a lawsuit against a Houston hospital that suspended 178 unvaccinated employees who refused to get anti-COVID-19 jabs. The lawsuit was filed by 117 of those employees, led by a nurse named Jennifer Bridges. Judge Lynn Hughes ruled that the group had no case and that their arguments were not valid. “She [Bridges] is refusing to accept inoculation that, in the hospital’s judgement, will make it safer for their workers and patients in Methodist’s care,” Hughes wrote in the decision. “This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.” The group say they will consider taking their case to the Supreme Court.