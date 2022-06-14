Houston Man ‘Executes’ 9-Year-Old Daughter and Shoots Her Mom, Cops Say
A Houston man is on the run after fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter in the head and injuring her mother Monday night, Houston police told Click2Houston. When police arrived at Brittany Sorrells’ home, they found that she had been shot in the shoulder and her daughter Khylie had been shot in the head. Both were taken to a hospital, where Khylie died from her injuries, police said. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, Sorrells’ ex whom she had previously filed a restraining order against, Lt. J.P. Horelica said. Jones was out on bond after violating that order when he allegedly came to her house and terrorized her family, cops said. When Jones got to Sorrells’ home, they started fighting and at one point he went into a room with his 9-year-old daughter to “execute” her, Horelica told Click2Houston. “Since that relationship had ended between them, he was upset about it,” Horelica said.