Houston Man Charged With Strangling, Dismembering Missing 18-Year-Old Girl
HORROR
A man strangled an 18-year-old girl to death, dismembering and burying her remains before trying to set his apartment on fire in an attempt to die by suicide, according to Houston police and court records. Henry David Cossette, 27, was arrested on Sunday and charged with the murder of Sara Goodwin, who was last seen two weeks ago. Cosette is also charged with arson and tampering with evidence. He was found by patrol officers and Houston firefighters inside his home after setting the fire on Feb. 19, where he admitted to killing Goodwin, authorities said. Cossette then led investigators to her body. Goodwin’s friends tracked down surveillance footage of the teen, who was involved in sex work, partially getting into a car. It seemed as though Goodwin had then tried to get out of the vehicle before being forced back inside, local activist Quanell X said at a press conference last week. The same vehicle had been spotted “cruising around after Sara’s abduction” by other sex workers in the area, who reported that the driver had a gun, according to X.