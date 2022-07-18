Read it at Department of Justice
Authorities arrested a man in Houston, Texas, on Monday for allegedly assaulting cops with bear spray during the Jan. 6 insurrection. William Hendry Mellors, 50, allegedly told FBI agents during a voluntary interview that he brought two cans of the dangerous substance to the Capitol on the day of the riot, and court documents explain that photographs capture him mid-spray. A criminal complaint says that, in the photos, Mellors can be seen wearing a backpack with multiple patches sewn on, including one that says “BLACK GUNS MATTER.” So far, authorities have arrested more than 850 people across all 50 states in connection with the insurrection.