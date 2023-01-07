Houston Man Charged for Kidnapping, Battering Bumble Date Over Christmas
DATING HORROR STORY
A woman in Houston says she was physically assaulted and held against her will after meeting a man on the Bumble dating app. Zachary Kent Mills has since been charged for first-degree aggravated kidnapping. The unnamed victim said Mills picked her up from her home on Christmas Eve, drove to his apartment, and tried to have sex with her. When the victim said she didn’t want to, Mills allegedly became violent—punching the woman with a closed fist, biting her, and hitting her with a screwdriver handle. He allegedly trapped the victim in the apartment for four days. The victim managed to escape when Mills left the apartment, the victim said. Mills was arrested but was released after posting bond. His next court appearance is March 3.