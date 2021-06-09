Houston Hospital Suspends 178 Workers Who Refused to Get Vaccinated
WITHOUT PAY
One Texas hospital isn’t messing around with its vaccine mandate. According to The Washington Post, the Houston Methodist Hospital has suspended 178 employees without pay for two weeks after they refused to comply with their bosses’ demand that they take coronavirus vaccines in order to protect their patients. Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom wrote in an internal message that 24,947 employees were fully vaccinated by Monday’s deadline, but that the rest have been told to stay away. “A small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first,” wrote the CEO. “I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated. We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community.” Boom said 285 employees were given medical or religious exemption from taking the vaccine, 332 were granted deferrals for pregnancy or other reasons, and 27 of the suspended workers have taken their first shot. If they are not fully vaccinated by June 21, they face permanent termination.