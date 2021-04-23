Houston Police Chief Says ‘Some Knucklehead’ Defaced George Floyd Mural With Racist Scrawl
‘BAD HEART’
An unidentified racist defaced a mural of George Floyd in Houston earlier this week—but it’s already been restored, and the culprit has been labeled as “some knucklehead” by the Texas city’s police chief. The graffiti—which used a racist slur followed by the words “lives don’t matter”—was scrawled across Floyd’s image some time early Thursday morning. Police Chief Troy Finner stood in front of the restored mural later in the day to declare that the act was carried about by “some knucklehead,” and added: “Let me tell you something, and I want everybody to understand: Ignorant people with bad hearts and bad motivations—do not give them the power. Don’t give them the power.” Floyd, who was 46 when he was murdered by Derek Chauvin, grew up in Houston before moving to Minneapolis. No arrests have been made in connection with the racist graffiti.