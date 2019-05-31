Houston Police Head to Arkansas in Search of Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

Arkansas authorities are reportedly assisting Houston police in the search for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis after the suspect in her disappearance allegedly confessed where he dumped her body, The Houston Chronicle reported Friday. Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton confirmed deputies would be searching the “first exit off Interstate 30” near Hope, Arkansas. This comes after local activist Quanell X told reporters he met with Houston police to pass along information he gathered from Derion Vence, the suspect and the ex-boyfriend of Davis’ mother. “He says it was an accident. And he confessed to me where he dumped her body,” Quanell X said. “He said that he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked to the side of the road, and dumped the body off the road.” Vence was supposed to take care of Davis’ while her mother was out of town, but Davis reported missing by the mother upon her return. Vence initially claimed that he was ambushed on a highway and Davis was abducted.