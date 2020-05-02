Houston Police Helicopter Crashes Into Apartment Complex Killing One Officer
One police officer was killed and a second was critically injured early Saturday when a Houston Police Department helicopter responding to reports of bodies floating in a nearby bayou crashed into an apartment complex. Witnesses reported seeing the chopper spinning out of control around 2 a.m. Saturday morning before it hit a clubhouse on the grounds of the Cityview Apartment complex in the Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston. The officers had to be cut from the tangled wreckage and are both were originally in critical condition, according to Police Chief Art Acevedo, before one officer died in the hospital. “The wreckage was a pretty significant wreckage,” Acevedo told reporters at the scene. “There were no flames involved and that’s been a blessing. And the silver lining. The other silver lining was the pilot was able to avoid the apartment buildings.”