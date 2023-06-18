Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Onstage Collapse
R.I.P.
Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, has died after he collapsed onstage at a nightclub Saturday night. Pokey’s terrifying fall was captured in a video clip, which showed the Houston rapper holding a microphone on an elevated stage above the club. He lets out a gasping breath into the microphone before collapsing backwards and going unconscious. There were a few seconds of confusion before panicked onlookers ran to his aid. Reports say emergency responders arrived just after midnight and transported Pokey to the hospital. He died that night at just 45 years old. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” his agent said in a statement confirming his death. “He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time.” His cause of death is still unknown.